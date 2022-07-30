Gunfire rings out near El Barco Mariscos restaurant in West Town, panic ensues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People dove to the floor when shots were reportedly fired Friday evening outside a popular restaurant on Ashland Avenue in West Town.

Someone reportedly opened fire outside El Barco Mariscos, at 1035 N. Ashland Ave. at Cortez Street.

It was not immediately confirmed whether anyone was struck.

Witnesses at a restaurant across the street told CBS 2's Jermont Terry they heard six shots. They said everyone dropped to the floor and stayed there for one to two minutes.

There was a massive police presence at the scene as of 8:30 p.m.