Watch CBS News
Local News

Gunfire rings out near El Barco Mariscos restaurant in West Town, panic ensues

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People dove to the floor when shots were reportedly fired Friday evening outside a popular restaurant on Ashland Avenue in West Town.

Someone reportedly opened fire outside El Barco Mariscos, at 1035 N. Ashland Ave. at Cortez Street.

It was not immediately confirmed whether anyone was struck.

Witnesses at a restaurant across the street told CBS 2's Jermont Terry they heard six shots. They said everyone dropped to the floor and stayed there for one to two minutes.

There was a massive police presence at the scene as of 8:30 p.m.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 8:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.