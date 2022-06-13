Gunfire in Ukrainian Village damages cars, strikes home, leaving residents uneasy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People in Ukrainian Village are flustered after someone fired more than a dozen gunshots on their block, striking cars and even a home.

CBS 2's Tim McNicholas has the story.

Adam Ramirez woke up Sunday to find two bullet holes in his car windows and a backseat covered in shattered glass.

"You just kind of want be safe at home," said Ramirez. "Then something like this happens out of nowhere and you're not really sure who or what is responsible. It makes you feel a little uneasy."

At least one other car on the block was also hit. Police say it all happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

A group of men were standing on the sidewalk when a car car drove up to them and someone started firing from the inside.

More than a dozen shots could be heard on a security video.

One of the bullets struck the window of a home at the corner of Erie and Wood. Neighbors say they are relieved no one was hurt, but they remain frustrated that this happened at all.

"I was laying down in bed and then I heard it," said Sam Royko, who lives a couple of blocks away.

"This is just another example of issues that are happening here that we can't handle. There's too many posts about gunshots or fireworks on Facebook. People are asking which one is it?"

Police are also investigating the armed robbery of a 52-year-old cyclist Saturday morning about a block away.

Nonetheless, Ramirez says he loves living here. However, he doesn't love working with his insurance to see how much he'll have to pay to fix the damage.

"Overall, I think it's one of the safer areas, one of the safer neighborhoods," Ramirez said.

Royko is asking his neighbors to attend a community meeting tonight with Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) to talk safety solutions.

La Spata said he is working with the 12th District police to get more information from detectives.