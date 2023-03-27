Watch CBS News
Gunfire shuts down northbound I-57 in south suburbs

Illinois State Police investigate possible shooting on I-57
CALUMET PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Illinois State Police responded Monday afternoon to gunfire on Interstate 57.

State police were called at 3:05 p.m. for a shooting on northbound I-57 near 127th Street, in south suburban Calumet Park.

No injuries were reported. It was not clear if anything was damaged by the gunfire.

All lanes of I-57 northbound were closed at 147th Street following the gunfire.

