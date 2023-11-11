Chicago nonprofits gather to discuss progress, solutions for gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For years -- the City of Chicago has worked to create new ways to reduce gun violence. A lot of that focus turned toward grassroots organizations with boots on the ground in their respective communities.

As Mayor Brandon Johnson took office earlier this year, $2.5 million was invested in more than 200 of those organizations.

On Saturday at the UIC Forum, some came together to talk about solutions.

"We want to change the narrative that Chicago is not a place that is strictly known for a gun violence," said Strides For Peace, Board member Rubye Lane.

Inside a UIC conference room heartfelt and meaningful conversations were had. And those conversations all had hope for change.

"What we want to see is a different Chicago. We want to see a thriving Chicago. Where everyone can operate with peace," said Gun Violence Prevention Expo, Co-Chair, Dar'tavous Dorsey.

Strides for Peace hosted nearly 50 nonprofits from every corner of Chicago for its first gun violence prevention expo. Those in attendance discussed what's working and what's not.

"I think one of the gaps that is really preventing us from making more progress on this issue is funding and data. Not just data about who we need to serve but where we need to be investing resources," said University of Chicago Crime Lab Director of Programs Kim Smith.

For the last seven years, Smith has worked at the Crime Lab, which was founded 15 years ago. The Crime Lab is a nonprofit, non-partisan research center searching for programs that reduce gun violence and reduce the harms of the criminal justice system.

One solution they've identified is a six-month program through the nonprofit Brightspot that combines intense outreach with wraparound and mental health support.

"So, the program is called 'Choose to Change,' and it's delivered by two organizations, one of which is represented here, [Brightspot.] We found that a six-month program can reduce violent crime re-arrest by almost 50%. It reduces school misconduct. It increases school engagement. So that's one of the programs that has a few active ingredients that we know many other organizations could deliver," Smith said.

They even take it a step further is using their dashboard to show who's most likely to become a victim that including youth and adults.

"In Chicago, as it is the case and other cities, the majority of the victims and shootings and homicides are actually over the age of 18. And there has not historically been a safety net or investment in the population," she said.

And when to comes to those under the age of 18 becoming victims, data provides an inside look.

"It's so devastating whenever we hear about a young person who's been a victim of a shooting and a homicide. And one of the things that we looked at in the data was how engaged those young people were with school at the time that they were shot or killed. And unfortunately, what we saw was 90% of the youth victims of gun violence were not enrolled at Chicago Public schools at the time of their victimization," Smith said.

While the data is the important comprehensive approach. Those who become victims hope their grief helps other walk a new journey. Like Maria Pike, who is on the board of director for Chicago Survivors, some 11 years after losing her son Ricky in Logan Square.

"The love that I have for my child is the same love that all moms have for their own. And this is why it has to be done. It's been 11 years, it's still there," Pike said.

She's turning her pain into purpose now helping others grieve while on the broad of directors for Chicago Survivors.

"We all need to heal, we all belong to each other and it's time that we contribute to the well-being of the whole family that is Chicago," Pike said.