Search turns up gun in student's locker at Richards High School in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A gun was found in a student's locker Friday at Richards High School in Oak Lawn.

Richards High School Principal Dr. Michael Jacobson said in a notice to parent that during fourth period, a student's locker was searched because of a strong smell of marijuana.

A handgun was found in the student's coat in the locker, Jacobson wrote.

The student was found, searched, and arrested, and "will no longer be on our campus," Jacobson continued.

Several other students' lockers were searched, but nothing else was found, Jacobson wrote. He said there was no reason to believe the gun was brought on campus to be used, but a student's intention is never known – and thus, the discovery will be treated "with full severity."

The school also increased police presence for the rest of the day Friday.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 7:51 PM

