ATF investigates break-in at Lansing gun store
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping to investigate a break-in early Thursday morning at a gun shop in south suburban Lansing.
A broken glass window was visible in the front of Pelcher's Shooters Supply and Gun Range.
Police said no guns were taken, but they aren't saying what, if anything else, was stolen.
