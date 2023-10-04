Watch CBS News
Local News

Enhanced background checks in Illinois leads to denial of 3 purchases

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois releases new data since enhance gun background checks went into effect.
Illinois releases new data since enhance gun background checks went into effect. 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) – Since Illinois instituted enhanced background checks for gun purchases in June of 2022, 3,174 firearm purchases have been reviewed because the person who wanted to buy the gun was under the age of 21, according to Illinois State Police.

Of those purchases, state police denied three gun sales to would-be purchasers.

Those denials came after "clear and present" danger reports were submitted by local police.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 6:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.