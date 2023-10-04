Enhanced background checks in Illinois leads to denial of 3 purchases

Illinois releases new data since enhance gun background checks went into effect.

CHICAGO (CBS) – Since Illinois instituted enhanced background checks for gun purchases in June of 2022, 3,174 firearm purchases have been reviewed because the person who wanted to buy the gun was under the age of 21, according to Illinois State Police.

Of those purchases, state police denied three gun sales to would-be purchasers.

Those denials came after "clear and present" danger reports were submitted by local police.