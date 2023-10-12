Property housing new Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Chicago's West Loop for sale

Property housing new Guinness Brewery for sale

Property housing new Guinness Brewery for sale

Property housing new Guinness Brewery for sale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The property that houses the new Guinness Open Gate Brewery in West Loop is up for sale.

This comes just weeks after opening day.

CBS 2 found a commercial real estate listing for 901 W. Kinzie which houses the brewery.

Published reports say while the building is for sale, the brewery will remain.

This is only the second Guinness Brewery in the U.S.