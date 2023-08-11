Another victim of disgraced CPD Det. Reynaldo Guevara freed after 27 years

Another victim of disgraced CPD Det. Reynaldo Guevara freed after 27 years

Another victim of disgraced CPD Det. Reynaldo Guevara freed after 27 years

CHICAGO (CBS) – After 27 years of being wrongfully imprisoned, one man was finally set free.

On Thursday, a judge overturned Louis Robinson's conviction for murder.

Robinson's lawyer said he's a victim of a disgraced former Chicago police detective and the 42nd person to be exonerated.

After 27 years of being wrongfully imprisoned, one man was finally set free. On Thursday, a judge overturned Louis Robinson's conviction for murder. The Exoneration Project

Reynaldo Guevara has been accused of coercing false confessions as far back as the 1980s.

Robinson's lawyers said their client was framed for the 1996 murder of Kelley Velez and that Guevara coerced witnesses to change their stories. That led to Robinson's conviction.

Guevara has never been charged.