Guaranteed Rate Field hosting first naturalization ceremony
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The White Sox are welcoming new citizens and possibly life-long fans.
For the first time ever, Guaranteed Rate Field is hosting a naturalization ceremony.
Twenty-four people from 17 countries will be sworn in as U.S. citizens at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
They'll take their oath on the field before the Sox take on the LA Angels. The group will then get to enjoy the game with their loved ones.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.