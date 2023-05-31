Guaranteed Rate Field hosting first naturalization ceremony

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The White Sox are welcoming new citizens and possibly life-long fans.

For the first time ever, Guaranteed Rate Field is hosting a naturalization ceremony.

Twenty-four people from 17 countries will be sworn in as U.S. citizens at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They'll take their oath on the field before the Sox take on the LA Angels. The group will then get to enjoy the game with their loved ones.