Group leaves multiple vehicles damaged on Northwest, Far North Sides

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a group of men damaged vehicles in the Norwood park, Edison Park, and O'hare neighborhoods.

Police say they damaged at least eight vehicles between 11 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday.

The men drove up to each scene in a stolen 2014 white Dodge Durango with an Illinois plate of DR50527.

First published on September 9, 2023 / 9:12 AM

