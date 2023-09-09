Group leaves multiple vehicles damaged on Northwest, Far North Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a group of men damaged vehicles in the Norwood park, Edison Park, and O'hare neighborhoods.
Police say they damaged at least eight vehicles between 11 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday.
The men drove up to each scene in a stolen 2014 white Dodge Durango with an Illinois plate of DR50527.
