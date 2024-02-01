Woodstock prepares for Groundhog Day on Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friday is Groundhog Day, but you don't have to travel to Punxsutawney to celebrate the weather-predicting rodent.

Woodstock, Illinois is getting ready right now to see what Woodstock Willie has to say about an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

The town gained fame after Bill Murray filmed the movie "Groundhog Day" there more than 30 years ago.

Woodstock Groundhog Days chairman Rick Bellairs told the Stream's Brad Edwards it's something the town embraced and celebrates every year.

"It's just something silly to do in the middle of winter," Bellairs said. "Christmas and the holidays are behind us. Spring is yet to come. We have showings of the movie at the movie theater so you can see it on the big screen. We have walking tours around town to some of the familiar places in the movie, a pub crawl, and a dinner dance at the Woodstock Moose that was featured in the movie. It's reliving the movie all over again."

If you just can't wait, there will be Groundhog trivia in Woodstock on Thursday night at 6:30.

Will Woodstock Willie see his shadow? CBS 2 will be there to find out.