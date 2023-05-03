Groundbreaking event at West Side's Aspire Center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A step forward for a new career training center on Chicago's West Side.
On Wednesday, there was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation.
Located in the former Emmett Elementary School, the Aspire Center is part of a bigger initiative, to invest and develop infrastructure to support businesses, schools and housing in the Austin neighborhood.
