Groundbreaking event at West Side's Aspire Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A step forward for a new career training center on Chicago's West Side.

On Wednesday, there was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation.

Located in the former Emmett Elementary School, the Aspire Center is part of a bigger initiative, to invest and develop infrastructure to support businesses, schools and housing in the Austin neighborhood.

I was honored to attend my last #INVESTSouthWest groundbreaking, & I’m glad we returned to where it all began: the Austin neighborhood. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ewMFRGWUoa — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 3, 2023