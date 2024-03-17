Groundbreaking held in Lincoln Park for multimillion dollar center to help unhoused Chicagoans

Groundbreaking held on new Care for Friends Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A groundbreaking was held in Lincoln Park on Sunday for a new multi-million dollar community center. Care for Friends, a local nonprofit that serves Chicago's unhoused community, says that the $9.2 million center is more than a new building.

Once construction near Christ Our Saviour Church is complete, it will help them provide hot meals, healthcare, and job opportunities for people facing homelessness.

"With this new facility, Care for Friends will be poised to live out our vision of shaping the future where access to food, housing, and healthcare is a reality for all," said F.J. Phillips, the Care for Friends board chair.

Care for Friends is operating out of the Edgewater neighborhood while this new center is being built.

They are hoping to move to the new location by spring of next year.