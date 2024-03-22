Firefighters battle fire at Northwest Indiana airport

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters battled a fire at the Griffith-Merrillville Airport in Northwest Indiana Thursday night into Friday morning.

According to the Lake County Indiana Sheriff's Office, an officer on patrol reported the small fire around 11:30 p.m. The fire was extinguished by 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Flames caused the roof and one of the hangars to collapse.

No injuries were reported.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire and any possible damage to aircraft.