Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters battle fire at Northwest Indiana airport

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters battled a fire at the Griffith-Merrillville Airport in Northwest Indiana Thursday night into Friday morning. 

According to the Lake County Indiana Sheriff's Office, an officer on patrol reported the small fire around 11:30 p.m. The fire was extinguished by 3:30 a.m. Friday.

screenshot-2024-03-22-054218.png

Flames caused the roof and one of the hangars to collapse. 

No injuries were reported. 

The Indiana State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire and any possible damage to aircraft.

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 5:44 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.