Greencorps Chicago Youth students help assemble bikes for city's distribution program

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Greencorps Chicago Youth Program (GCYP) is helping assemble thousands of bicycles for the upcoming Bike Chicago program.

The summer youth employment program connects young people to careers and service projects in the sustainability and environmental fields such as urban agriculture, horticulture, and bicycling.

On Thursday, Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) Commissioner Gia Biagi, along with Chicago Public Schools (CPS) CEO Pedro Martinez and 37th Ward Alderman Emma Mitts met with students at Orr Academy.

"The Greencorps Chicago Youth Program provides young people with new skills and opportunities while supporting the city's climate goals," said CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi. "This year's participants will play an important role in Bike Chicago and promoting healthy and sustainable transportation options. Since launching last week, the overwhelming response to Bike Chicago reflects the high demand for bikes and interest in cycling throughout every corner of Chicago. We're looking forward to distributing bikes and growing the program over the next several years to make riding a bike a more affordable, safe, and convenient option for everyone."

Chicago’s Greencorps Youth Program is an incredible asset that:



✅ Provides young people with new skills & opportunities

✅ Supports healthy & sustainable transportation options, like riding a bike



GCYP – a collaboration between CDOT, CPS, and WRD Environmental -- works with students between the ages of 15 to 19 and is hosted across several schools. Nearly 200 will receive 20 hours of paid summer employment over six weeks as well as a bike of their own.

The city's new program will provide 5,000 free bikes and safety equipment to eligible Chicagoans by 2026. So far, more than 14,000 residents have applied.