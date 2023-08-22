Police look for suspects who kicked in Green Line train windows

Police look for suspects who kicked in Chicago Green Line train windows

Police look for suspects who kicked in Chicago Green Line train windows

Police look for suspects who kicked in Chicago Green Line train windows

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago detectives are trying to identify the men captured on CTA security cameras kicking the windows of a Green Line train.

The incident happened on Aug. 16. The men broke the windows on the train a little before 1 p.m. at the Green Line Cottage Grove stop in the 800 block of East 63rd Street.

Police released images of the suspects.

Chicago detectives are trying to identify the men captured on CTA security cameras kicking the windows of a Green Line train. The incident happened earlier this month. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4706.