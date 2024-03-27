Green City Markets opening early in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The joy of picking fresh veggies and flowers outside is closer than you thought.

The Green City Market is opening a month earlier than usual.

Its Lincoln Park market opens next weekend on April 6, and the one in the West Loop kicks off in May.

Recently, Green City Market launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for the extension of the outdoor season. It hopes it will help boost sales for the 60 local farmers and food producers who'll be out selling this year.