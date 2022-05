CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Greek Heritage Parade is back.

The event starts at 2:30 p.m. on Halsted and Van Buren and will head up to Madison.

The parade is commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Greek Declaration of Independence.

Attendees can also check out the Greek Town Agora Market from noon until 6 p.m.

Street closures began around 8:30 a.m.