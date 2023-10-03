Watch CBS News
18-year-old man found unresponsive after Chicago shooting

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was critically injured after a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police responded to reports of shots fired just before 10:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Ellis Avenue. 

Officers found an 18-year-old man lying face down and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital. 

First published on October 3, 2023 / 4:58 AM

