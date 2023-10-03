18-year-old man found unresponsive after Chicago shooting
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was critically injured after a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Police responded to reports of shots fired just before 10:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Ellis Avenue.
Officers found an 18-year-old man lying face down and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.