Watch CBS News
Local News

Great grandmother earns NIU degree 71 years after starting college

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

90-year-old graduates from Northern Illinois University
90-year-old graduates from Northern Illinois University 00:43

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It took her more than 70 years, but Joyce DeFauw has completed her bachelor's degree at Northern Illinois University, attending her commencement Sunday in DeKalb.

DeFauw, 90, started at NIU in 1951, but left college to start a family.

In 2019, when she told her children she regretted never finishing her degree, they encouraged her to go back.

Instead of going to classes on campus, she attended NIU online, with her very first computer.

She earned a bachelor's degree in general studies, making her 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren very proud.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 6:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.