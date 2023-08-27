Great American Dog Show comes to McCormick Place

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Great American Dog Show is ongoing this weekend at McCormick Place in Chicago. It not only crowns the Best in Show but also educates people on more than 100 breeds of dogs.

From tricks to licks, it's all fun and games -- and of course being awarded with ribbons.

"We got lucky today and then the judge thought that she should be honored with Best of Breed," said breeder, handler and owner Cindy Rice with her English Setter Sprout.

The Meet the Breeds section of the dog show is a big hit. It comes with an overload of cute rare breeds and with some schooling.

"We like to call it an educational canin extravaganza," said Brandi Munden, vice president of communication for the American Kennel Club. "It's the only place you can come and pet several breeds of dogs, talk to experts about the breed, learn about newer breeds that you may not have ever seen before."

As much as the show is about agility and looks, it is also about raising awareness on dog safety than an average owner may not know.

"A ramp is an important thing, especially when you have a larger breed as well or a tiny breed," said Scot Pfeil, president of the International Kennel Club and the Great American Dog Show. "There's a lot of weight that goes on. So if you have a Newfoundland, for instance, and they're jumping down, t hat's a lot of stress on their shoulders that can get fractured. Lots of things can happen."

The competition may be cute, but it is fierce as some of the top dogs take over McCormick Place. There is still time to catch the fun as the Great American Dog Show runs Sunday at McCormick Place starting at 8 a.m.