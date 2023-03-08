Watch CBS News
Grease fire quickly extinguished at Fulton Market restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of firefighters were called out to Fulton Market Tuesday evening for a grease fire.

The Fire Department said the grease fire broke out at a restaurant at 951 W. Fulton Market.

Roister Restaurant, one of several storefronts in one building, is located at that address.

The fire was quickly put out, and no one was hurt.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 9:16 PM

