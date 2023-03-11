Grease fire quickly put out at Etta Restaurant in Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No one was injured Friday night when a grease fire broke out at Etta Restaurant in Bucktown.

The small fire broke in a grease chute at the restaurant, at 1840 W. North Ave.

The Fire Department said the fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Etta's Bucktown location opened in 2018. The restaurant is known for its wood-burning brick oven for pizzas, and its wood-fired hearth used for grilling and spit-roasting.

Etta also has locations in River North; Culver City, California; and Scottsdale, Arizona.