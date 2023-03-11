Watch CBS News
Local News

Grease fire quickly put out at Etta Restaurant in Bucktown

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No one was injured Friday night when a grease fire broke out at Etta Restaurant in Bucktown.

The small fire broke in a grease chute at the restaurant, at 1840 W. North Ave.

The Fire Department said the fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Etta's Bucktown location opened in 2018. The restaurant is known for its wood-burning brick oven for pizzas, and its wood-fired hearth used for grilling and spit-roasting.

Etta also has locations in River North; Culver City, California; and Scottsdale, Arizona.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 8:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.