Grayslake woman charged with aggravated battery for spitting on 2 deputies in Volo

VOLO, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman is facing charges after spitting on two Lake County Sherriff's deputies and claiming to have a transmissible disease.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A Lake County Sheriff's Lieutenant was in the area of Volo Village Road, just east of Route 12.

While in the area the lieutenant noticed a vehicle in a ditch near Fish Lake Beach.

After attempting to get closer, the driver of the vehicle backed out of the ditch and into a utility pole, authorities said.

The driver, identified as Kiara Pearson, 32, of Grayslake, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested.

Pearson was initially transported to Lakemoor Police Department for processing.

Authorities say while being processed, she spat in the faces of two sheriff's deputies, then bragged that she had a communicable disease.

She was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Both sheriff's deputies were evaluated at a local hospital and will undergo further testing to determine if they became infected.