Suburban Chicago middle school to close for "several" weeks after winter storm damage

CHICAGO (CBS) – A middle school in Chicago's northern suburbs will close for several weeks to repair the damage it sustained from last week's winter storm.

The more than 600 students at Grayslake Middle School have been learning remotely for the last week after snow covered the area and damaged its heating system and piping. The district announced it would move students to a local community college starting next week.

In anticipation of last Friday's snowfall, Community Consolidated School District 46 instituted a remote learning day for its students. The district serves parts of Grayslake, Third Lake, Hainesville, Round Lake, Round Lake Park, Round Lake Beach, and Lake Villa.

After the holiday on Monday, the district said all of its schools, except for Grayslake Middle School, would be ready for onsite learning on Wednesday. There were continued issues with heat and water due to frozen pipes. Students there were forced to continue remote learning through at least Thursday.

On Wednesday, the district said it continued to have "numerous mechanical issues in virtually all our buildings." So, students continued remote learning that day.

There were issues with boilers, frozen and burst pipes, and cleanup. At GMS and Frederick School, the problems impacted the kitchen and food preparation for students.

Students at the other schools were able to return to the classroom on Thursday, except at GMS and Frederick. There were "significant concerns" with the boilers, unit ventilators, and sprinkler heads at GMS. So students there were to continue remote learning for all of this week.

On Thursday, the district said it was informed by its contractors that due to the scope of repairs needed at GMS, the building would not be able to reopen for four to six weeks, but their estimate.

Going forward, the district said it will open "GMS East," meaning it will temporarily hold classes at the University Center of Lake County, located on the College of Lake County campus.

"This is a magnificent facility which is filled with school amenities such as spacious classrooms, a beautiful auditorium, a health center, and a kitchen, all of which will allow onsite learning to continue for students," said Supt. Lynn Glickman in a letter to parents.

Still, she added the district is working through many details like bussing, food service, and class schedule adjustments.