Grayslake post office renamed after fallen soldier Joey Dimock

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special honor for a fallen hero from Illinois.

The Grayslake post office was renamed after a local soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The parents of Army Specialist Joey Dimock helped unveil the new name for the post office building during a ceremony in their son's honor.

Specialist Dimock was killed by a non-combat explosion in Afghanistan in 2010.

The post office is being re-named after Dimock thanks to an Act of Congress. A stretch of Route 120 in Grayslake near his family home is also named in Dimock's honor.