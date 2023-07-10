Grayslake post office renamed after fallen soldier Joey Dimock
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special honor for a fallen hero from Illinois.
The Grayslake post office was renamed after a local soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The parents of Army Specialist Joey Dimock helped unveil the new name for the post office building during a ceremony in their son's honor.
Specialist Dimock was killed by a non-combat explosion in Afghanistan in 2010.
The post office is being re-named after Dimock thanks to an Act of Congress. A stretch of Route 120 in Grayslake near his family home is also named in Dimock's honor.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.