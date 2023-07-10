Watch CBS News
Local News

Grayslake post office renamed after fallen soldier Joey Dimock

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Grayslake post office renamed after fallen soldier Joey Dimock
Grayslake post office renamed after fallen soldier Joey Dimock 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special honor for a fallen hero from Illinois.

The Grayslake post office was renamed after a local soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The parents of Army Specialist Joey Dimock helped unveil the new name for the post office building during a ceremony in their son's honor.

Specialist Dimock was killed by a non-combat explosion in Afghanistan in 2010.

The post office is being re-named after Dimock thanks to an Act of Congress. A stretch of Route 120 in Grayslake near his family home is also named in Dimock's honor.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 5:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.