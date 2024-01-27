Watch CBS News
Gray pattern for week to come, rain chances Saturday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Fog, drizzle chances for Saturday afternoon
Fog, drizzle chances for Saturday afternoon 01:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gray pattern sticks around for the next week.

Some minor rain chances pop up on Saturday, and again on Tuesday.

today-01-27-24.png
CBS 2

On Saturday, it will be foggy with a few showers and a high 42.

high-temperatures-01-27-24.png
CBS 2

For Saturday night, look for mostly cloudy conditions and a low of 33. On Sunday, it will also be mostly cloudy, with a high of 41.

2-day-01-27-24.png
CBS 2

Temperatures stay in the below 40s through the end of the week. Clouds stick around through that time as well.

7-day-01-27-24.png
CBS 2
First published on January 27, 2024 / 6:33 AM CST

