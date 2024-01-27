Gray pattern for week to come, rain chances Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gray pattern sticks around for the next week.
Some minor rain chances pop up on Saturday, and again on Tuesday.
On Saturday, it will be foggy with a few showers and a high 42.
For Saturday night, look for mostly cloudy conditions and a low of 33. On Sunday, it will also be mostly cloudy, with a high of 41.
Temperatures stay in the below 40s through the end of the week. Clouds stick around through that time as well.
