Grant Park Symphony Orchestra plays gospel music for first time with Walt Whitman & the Soul Children of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The legendary gospel group Walt Whitman & the Soul Children of Chicago has been around for 40 years – and on Wednesday, they did something they have never done before.

The Citizen Newspaper Group noted that the choir began as a school choir in 1981, when Whitman – minister of music at St. John De La Salle Church in Roseland – became a music teacher at St. John De La Salle School. The choir opened up to children around the city the following year, and has traveled the world in the 40 years since, the newspaper reported.

On Wednesday evening, the Soul Children of Chicago celebrated their 40th anniversary with a gospel jubilee – joined by the Grant Park Symphony Orchestra.

This was the orchestra's first time playing gospel music.

"It's the end of an era for us. We got five generations of soul children coming so from 1981 all the way until now," said Whitman. "It's going to be good old church music -- music that stirs up the soul."

The performance was under way from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.