Grant Park opens 16 pickleball courts

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get your rackets ready. It's time to play some pickleball. America's fastest growing sport is coming to Grant Park.

Chicago Park District leaders cut the ribbon on 16 new pickleball courts at 9th Street and Columbus Drive in Grant Park on Tuesday.

Organizers of Lollapalooza donated money to build the dedicated pickleball courts, and to renovate the park's existing tennis courts.

In all, the Park District plans to build at least 50 pickleball courts around the city over the next few years.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 9:37 AM

