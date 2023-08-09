Grant Park Orchestra performing with Troupe Vertigo at Pritzker Pavilion

Grant Park Orchestra to perform with Troupe Vertigo at Pritzker Pavilion

Grant Park Orchestra to perform with Troupe Vertigo at Pritzker Pavilion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Grant Park Orchestra is joining the circus with a high-flying performance tonight at the Pritzker Pavilion.

Aerialists, acrobats, and jugglers from Troupe Vertigo will perform to music played by the orchestra.

It starts Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The eye-popping tricks will be set to "Carmen" and Latin music favorites.

If you come early at 5 p.m., you can learn to juggle, spin plates, or do a handstand in the chase promenade.

Rehearsals for the show can be viewed by the public at 11 a.m.