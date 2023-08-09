Watch CBS News
Local News

Grant Park Orchestra performing with Troupe Vertigo at Pritzker Pavilion

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Grant Park Orchestra to perform with Troupe Vertigo at Pritzker Pavilion
Grant Park Orchestra to perform with Troupe Vertigo at Pritzker Pavilion 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Grant Park Orchestra is joining the circus with a high-flying performance tonight at the Pritzker Pavilion.

Aerialists, acrobats, and jugglers from Troupe Vertigo will perform to music played by the orchestra.

It starts Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The eye-popping tricks will be set to "Carmen" and Latin music favorites.

If you come early at 5 p.m., you can learn to juggle, spin plates, or do a handstand in the chase promenade.

Rehearsals for the show can be viewed by the public at 11 a.m.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 10:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.