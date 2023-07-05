Grant Park Orchestra hosting annual American Salute performance at Millennium Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – You can celebrate the July 4th holiday for just one more day at Millennium Park on Wednesday.
The Grant Park Orchestra is having its annual American Salute.
The concert will feature marches and patriotic anthems along with music from West Side Story and Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue.
It kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.