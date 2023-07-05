Watch CBS News
Local News

Grant Park Orchestra hosting annual American Salute performance at Millennium Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Grant Park Orchestra to perform annual American Salute at Millennium Park
Grant Park Orchestra to perform annual American Salute at Millennium Park 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) – You can celebrate the July 4th holiday for just one more day at Millennium Park on Wednesday.

The Grant Park Orchestra is having its annual American Salute.

The concert will feature marches and patriotic anthems along with music from West Side Story and Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue.

It kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 7:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.