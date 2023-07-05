Grant Park Orchestra hosting annual American Salute performance at Millennium Park

Grant Park Orchestra to perform annual American Salute at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – You can celebrate the July 4th holiday for just one more day at Millennium Park on Wednesday.

The Grant Park Orchestra is having its annual American Salute.

The concert will feature marches and patriotic anthems along with music from West Side Story and Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue.

It kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion.