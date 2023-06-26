Granite City home leveled in apparent gas explosion
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A home in downstate Granite City was destroyed in an explosion early Monday morning.
Granite City firefighters said no one was home when it exploded just before 3 a.m. on Dale Avenue. Granite City is just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.
The Illinois State Fire Mashal is investigating the cause of the blast, but authorities believe the blast was the result of a natural gas leak.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.