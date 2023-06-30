Watch CBS News
Grandstand demolition at Arlington Park racetrack to be completed Friday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- The Bears plan to have the demolition of the Arlington Park racetrack grandstand finished by the end of Friday.

The Bears purchased the track property as a possible site for a new stadium.

Since the purchase, the team has said it can't move forward at the Arlington Heights site unless the tax valuation of the land is lowered.

Other suburbs are making pitches to the team in hopes of being an alternative choice for the new stadium project.

