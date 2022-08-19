Grandmother of missing Gary boy to hold missing awareness event at Daley Plaza

Grandmother of missing Gary boy will hold missing awareness event at Daley Plaza

Grandmother of missing Gary boy will hold missing awareness event at Daley Plaza

Grandmother of missing Gary boy will hold missing awareness event at Daley Plaza

CHICAGO(CBS) -- The grandmother of a Gary boy who's been missing for seven years is holding a missing awareness event today in Daley Plaza.

King walker was just two years old when he and his 21-year-old aunt Diamond Bynum disappeared after going for a walk in Gary.

(Left) Diamond Bynum and (Right) a photo created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows what King Walker would look like at 8 years old.

Bynum is developmentally disabled. Her family thought she got lost while walking with the toddler.

Last month - the national center for missing and exploited children released a new photo showing what Walker would look like at age eight.