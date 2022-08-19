Grandmother of missing Gary boy to hold missing awareness event at Daley Plaza
CHICAGO(CBS) -- The grandmother of a Gary boy who's been missing for seven years is holding a missing awareness event today in Daley Plaza.
King walker was just two years old when he and his 21-year-old aunt Diamond Bynum disappeared after going for a walk in Gary.
Bynum is developmentally disabled. Her family thought she got lost while walking with the toddler.
Last month - the national center for missing and exploited children released a new photo showing what Walker would look like at age eight.
