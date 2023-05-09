Grandmother, kids who fled Venezuela sleep at crowded Chicago police station

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago police station lobbies where migrants arriving to the city are waiting have gotten so crowded that families at one station had to keep their belongings outside on the sidewalk.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan shared one family's experience as they've lived in limbo for almost two weeks.

Navigating Chicago is new to this family, but they know the route to their next meal: pizza from a local church. At the end of a walk in Edgewater, is a place to rest and enjoy a slice.

Luz Franco fled Venezuela with her four daughters and her grandchildren.

"Because of the lack of safety, security, health," Franco said.

They left with nothing, "only what we had on our backs," she said. They arrived in Chicago 11 days ago. The past few days, home has been the floor of Chicago Police District 24.

"I'm not going to say we feel good because that's a lie," Franco said. "We feel terrible because the cold floor hurts. It makes us cough."

She said her grandkids are recovering from pneumonia. Franco is grateful for support.

"They've treated us well," she said. "I won't deny it. The people in this community have supported us well and we are waiting for them to take us to the shelter."

At last count, there were 26 people sleeping on the floor in District 24. Volunteers who've been caring for migrants said there are nearly 500 people at police districts across the city.

"We came to work," Franco said. "Not all of us come to cross our arms and wait for them to give to us. We want to contribute."

Franco wants to contribute and thrive.

"To conquer," she said. "To conquer the American dream like all the immigrants who've come to this country with a dream like that."

Her family may not yet have stability, but it has hope.

"We came to this country with hope," Franco said. "It's them [her grandkids]. They are the future of the world, of my country and for you all as well."