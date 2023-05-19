Graduation celebration takes over Englewood streets

CHICAGO (CBS) – A graduation celebration took over the streets in Englewood on Friday.

Graduating seniors from Percy Julian High School took part in the annual "Graduates over Guns March."

The rally highlights academic achievement while sending a positive message about conquering gun violence in the community.

"It's so overwhelming because these students have, you just don't know," said organizer Umi Brooks. "Most of these students come from impoverished neighborhoods and low-income housing and so to see them, to be able to celebrate this with us and with them, it's just an amazing feeling."

Hundreds of graduates have been a part of the march since it started in 2015.