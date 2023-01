Gov. JB Pritzker to be sworn in for second term in office

Gov. JB Pritzker to be sworn in for second term in office

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Governor JB Pritzker will be sworn-in for his second term in office.

The festivities start with an interfaith service at 9 a.m., followed by the swearing in at 11:30 a.m.

The day will end with an inauguration celebration at 7 p.m. on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.