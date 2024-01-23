Gov. Pritzker on hand to open UP House for women transitioning out of DCFS

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A south suburban housing facility now has more room to help young women transitioning from foster care.

Residents said they are grateful to Up House for believing in them. Dozens are going through the Unlimited Potential House program.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker joined the organization's leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of Logan's House.

"This is exactly the kind of facility, and organization, that young women in DCFS care deserve as they embark on a new chapter of their lives," Pritzker said. "The funding the state is providing to UP House builds on DCFS' critical work to add capacity throughout the system, work we will continue to prioritize, so every Illinois youth gets the support they need and deserve."

The new campus offers housing, education, and mentoring services.

The goal is to help set them up for success before they age out of DCFS care.

"It is our goal to help young women see a grander vision of themselves, complete their educational goals, and embrace a brighter, self-sustainable future," said UP House Founder Tangela Thornton. "I am extremely grateful to Governor Pritzker, Illinois DCFS, and our extensive community of volunteers and mentors who are dedicated to ensuring the success of this model and these young women."

The campus is on the site of the former Mother of Sorrows Convent in Blue Island.

"We have a moral responsibility to help these young women who have faced many hardships as children and need support to rebuild their lives," said Illinois State Representative Bob Rita (D-Blue Island.) "I am proud to help provide the state funding needed to give them hope for a better future and join the Pritzker Administration in welcoming this new facility to our community."