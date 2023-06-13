Watch CBS News
Gov. Pritzker throws out quotes from 'The Office' in Northwestern commencement speech

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker quotes 'The Office' in Northwestern commencement speech
Gov. Pritzker quotes 'The Office' in Northwestern commencement speech 00:42

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- During his commencement address at Northwestern University on Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker leaned heavily on advice from the TV show "The Office."

"'Whenever I'm about to do something, I think, "Would an idiot do that," and if they would, I do not do that thing. –Dwight Schrute," Pritzker said. "The entire efficacy of this incredibly useful piece of information hinges on your ability to pick the right idiot."

In a fun coincidence about those quotes from "The Office," the show's star, Steve Carell, was reportedly in the audience for his daughter's graduation at the time.

Prior to his commencement address, the governor also received an honorary Doctorate of Laws from Northwestern – which is also his alma mater. He received his J.D. from Northwestern in 1993.

