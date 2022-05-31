Gov. Pritzker signs nursing home reform legislation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's being called a giant leap forward in care for people at Illinois nursing homes.

Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill into law using funding to encourage nursing homes to provide better care. It means facilities will get more money based on staffing levels. and improving key quality indicators.

It also creates a new pay scale for certified nursing assistants.

I’ve always made it clear that everyone deserves quality and affordable healthcare.



In Illinois, we place people over profits.



Today, I signed nation-leading reform legislation to create more accountability and improve the quality of care for nursing home residents. pic.twitter.com/h9nCTBOJbr — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 31, 2022