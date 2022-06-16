Gov. Pritzker signs new bills protecting survivors of sexual assault

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The state of Illinois takes new steps to protect survivors of sexual assault.

Governor JB Pritzker signed two new bills.

One bill said that someone is unable to give consent for sex when intoxicated, even when the accused assaulter did not provide the intoxicating substance.

The second expands where survivors can get medical treatment and for how long and requires federally-qualified health centers to provide forensic services by trained professionals.

Reporting by CBS 2 was critical in the passage of legislation that went into effect earlier this year, improving privacy protections for survivors of sexual assault.

CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards first found that the names and contact information of child survivors were publicly available at the Daley Center back in 2019.

With the passage of the new laws, all circuit courts must now restrict that information to prevent it from ending up in the wrong hands.