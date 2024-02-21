Gov. Pritzker calls for $181.7 million in migrant funding in budget address

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- In outlining his sixth budget on Wednesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker touched on more funding for early childhood education and migrants, and his goal to eliminate the Illinois grocery tax permanently.

The new Fiscal Year 2025 budget proposal includes almost $800 million in tax increases – largely funded by corporations and sports betting.

The governor claims that his budget is balanced, and that the state can take care of asylum seekers making their way to Chicago while also taking care of people already in Illinois.

"It would be irresponsible to do anything but come here, lay out the scope of the challenge, tell you what you what I think we need to do, and then work with you to make it happen," Pritzker said in his State of the State address Wednesday.

On the subject of the newest arrivals in Illinois, Pritzker criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, by whom he noted most of the asylum seekers now in Illinois were sent on buses.

"Abbott willfully planned the arrival of these individuals in locations and at times that would engender the maximum chaos for the city of Chicago and for the asylum seekers themselves. Children, pregnant women, and the elderly have been sent here in the dead of night, left far from our designated welcome centers, in freezing temperatures, wearing flip flops and T-shirts," Pritzker said. "Think about that the next time a politician from Texas wants to lecture you about being a good Christian."

Pritzker also criticized the federal government – saying both political parties were to blame – for a broken immigration system and the current migrant crisis. He further criticized former President Donald Trump for urging Republican lawmakers in Washington to vote against a bipartisan federal immigration bill.

But Pritzker emphasized that Illinois still had a responsibility to help the asylum seekers who are now in the satte.

"I committed to the Mayor of Chicago and the Cook County Board President that I would come to the General Assembly and ask for funding for a little over fifty percent of the cost of this plan—which comes to $181.7 million," Pritzker said. "We don't have any clear idea how long Governor Abbott intends to hold the nation hostage, but his political stunt will eventually come to an end. So, let's start planning for its aftermath—ensuring that during the coming fiscal year, some of the thirty temporary migrant shelters can and ought to be converted to other productive uses—as determined by the communities themselves."

The plan to pay for asylum seekers came with a $5 million promise to provide grants for the repurposing of shelter spaces into facilities such as "neighborhood clinics, community centers, workforce training, housing."

The governor was met with cheers at times – including when he proposed an elimination of the 1 percent grocery tax.

"It's one more regressive tax we just don't need," Pritzker said. "If it reduces inflation for families from 4% to 3%, even if it only puts a few hundred bucks back in families' pockets, it's the right thing to do."

He also received applause for a new bill that would curb predatory insurance practices, and a huge investment in early childhood education – adding 5,000 new pre-kindergarten seats across the state.

"Our $45 million teacher pipeline grant program brought 5,384 new teachers into the field—reaching more than 730,000 students in 170 districts with the highest need. Teachers are the single most important investment we can make in our schools," Pritzker said. "So, I propose we invest another $45 million in the teacher pipeline, bringing thousands more educators into the field."

Republicans with whom CBS 2 has spoken have said migrant spending might be what holds the budget proposal in future negotiations.

They also think the speech might be a bid for an office even higher than Illinois governor.