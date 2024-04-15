Gov Pritzker wants to get rid of medical debt for 1M people

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Governor JB Pritzker wants to eliminate medical debt for one million people in Illinois in the next few years.

On Monday, he discussed proposed legislation to give more than 340,000 people in the state relief from medical debt.

"Too many patients leave hospitals with their credit ruined or at risk for bankruptcy in the ensuing months," Pritzker said.

During his budget address, the governor proposed eliminating four billion dollars of medical debt for more than one million people in illinois.

He said Loyola Medicine had already announced it was forgiving $112M  in medical debt, helping more than 60-thousand people in Illinois.

