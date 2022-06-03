Gov. Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Stratton visit LGBTQ+-owned businesses in Andersonville, pledge commitment to equity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Julia Stratton toured LGBTQ+-owned businesses in Andersonville Thursday as Pride Month kicks off.

Pritzker and Stratton were joined b state Rep. Kelly Cassidy and Sen. Mike Simmons (D-Chicago) for the tour.

They made stops at Foursided Card Gift & Vintage, 5061 N Clark St.; Women & Children First Bookstore, 5233 N. Clark St.; and Rattleback Records, 5405 N. Clark St.

The officials also stopped for a moment of reflection at the chalk memorial for Elise Malary on the side of the Women & Children First building facing Farragut Avenue. Malary was found dead in Lake Michigan back in March. She is remembered as an "advocate" who has dedicated her life to "lifting up" the local LGBTQ+ community as a Black trans woman.

Pritzker and Stratton met with the small business owners and staff to emphasize the state's commitment to building and increasing equity and opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community.

"These are small businesses owned by local owners and who really are running amazing operations here in Andersonville and across the city and across the state, so I'm proud to be with them and here on this special day," Pritzker said.

A reporter asked Pritzker whether he would make LGBTQ+ rights part of his campaign for reelection. He ensured that he will.

"We have made so much progress in the city and state, but there's much more to do," Pritzker said.

Pritzker was asked at a news conference about Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin's decision to withdraw from that city's Pride Parade after organizers decided uniformed police officers may not take part. Irvin is running in the Republican gubernatorial primary in hopes of going on to challenge Pritzker.

"I don't think we need to be making choices one way or the other. I stand up for our police – for our LGBTQ police officers – and for the LGBTQ community more broadly," Pritzker said. "I think that's what we ought to be doing."

Pritzker said he will be taking part in the Aurora parade.

Also Thursday, Pritzker and Stratton attended the unveiling of AIDS Garden Chicago – a tribute to those who died from AIDS and who those are still fighting it. The garden is located in the park of Lincoln Park just south of Belmont Harbor