Gov. Pritzker celebrates opening of social equity dispensary, Chicago's Ivy Hall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is celebrating a new cannabis dispensary in Bucktown.

It represents new opportunities for people in Chicago's minority communities. Ivy Hall is mostly Black owned and it opened its doors last month.

The store is one of the first two social equity dispensaries, meaning they were licensed to companies mostly owned by minorities. Pritzker said in the year ahead, many more are expected to open.

📍Ivy Hall Dispensary with Erin Johnson, our new Cannabis Regulatory Oversight Officer pic.twitter.com/D1IRQOFZFj — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 7, 2022