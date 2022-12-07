Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Pritzker celebrates opening of social equity dispensary, Chicago's Ivy Hall

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is celebrating a new cannabis dispensary in Bucktown.

It represents new opportunities for people in Chicago's minority communities. Ivy Hall is mostly Black owned and it opened its doors last month.

The store is one of the first two social equity dispensaries, meaning they were licensed to companies mostly owned by minorities. Pritzker said in the year ahead, many more are expected to open.  

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 4:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.