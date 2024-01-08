Gov. Pritzker gives "round of applause" to Chicago-based show "The Bear" after multiple Golden Globe wins

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago-based hit "The Bear" won three Golden Globes Sunday night, and the honors got the attention of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

"The Bear," a show about a chef (Jeremy Allen White) who returns to a family-run Chicago restaurant, won Best Television Series- Musical or Comedy.

Pritzker posted on "X," formally known as Twitter, "A big round of applause for the cast and crew of "The Bear" tonight for their multiple wins!"

White, who plays Carmen Berzatto, won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series-Musical or Comedy. Co-star Ayo Edebiri, who plays sous-chef Sydney Adamu, won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Musical or Comedy.

Netflix's "Beef" tied with FX's "The Bear" for second-most wins by a television show with three. HBO's critically acclaimed "Succession," which wrapped a four-season run last May, came in first place with four wins.

