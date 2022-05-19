Gov. Pritzker declares Thursday 'Crossing Guard Appreciation Day in Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Say "thank you" today to the person who keeps your child safe as they crosses the street to school.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker declared Thursday "Crossing Guard Appreciation Day."
With their stop signs and neon vests and coats, crossing guards remind drivers to slow down in school zones and watch out for kids.
They also help students learn safety habits like looking both ways before crossing a street.
