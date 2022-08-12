Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Pritzker announces $34 billion plan for infrastructure, transportation investment

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker announces $34 billion plan for infrastructure, transportation investment
Gov. Pritzker announces $34 billion plan for infrastructure, transportation investment 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said than $34 billion dollars in transportation investment will be available over the next six years.

"Rebuild Illinois" is also a vehicle for prosperity for our workers and our families, created and supported thousands of workers. (It's) not just an infrastructure plan but an economic plan," Prtizker said.

On Friday, the governor joined Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) leaders in Springfield. The rebuild plan gives money toward highway reconstruction and bridge improvements, along with safety and system modernizations.

Along with that, $10 billion alone will go toward the rail and transit systems, including airports and ports. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 11:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.