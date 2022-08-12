Gov. Pritzker announces $34 billion plan for infrastructure, transportation investment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said than $34 billion dollars in transportation investment will be available over the next six years.

"Rebuild Illinois" is also a vehicle for prosperity for our workers and our families, created and supported thousands of workers. (It's) not just an infrastructure plan but an economic plan," Prtizker said.

On Friday, the governor joined Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) leaders in Springfield. The rebuild plan gives money toward highway reconstruction and bridge improvements, along with safety and system modernizations.

Along with that, $10 billion alone will go toward the rail and transit systems, including airports and ports.

We’re at the Central Office in Springfield as ⁦@GovPritzker⁩ announces IDOT’s new Multi-Year Plan for road construction projects! pic.twitter.com/rVTlzRzSjW — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) August 12, 2022