Gov. Pritzker proposes $23M for birth equity
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is calling for state money to make sure all Illinois women can have healthy and safe pregnancies.
The governor is proposing investing $23 million in the 2025 budget for birth equity.
18 the maternal mortality rate for black women is three times the rate... need to reverse that.
That includes $12 million for a child tax credit for low-income families with children under the age of three, $5 million to increase a home visit program for families, and $4.4 million for birth equity grants.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.