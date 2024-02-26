Gov. Pritzker proposes $23M for birth equity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is calling for state money to make sure all Illinois women can have healthy and safe pregnancies.

The governor is proposing investing $23 million in the 2025 budget for birth equity.

18 the maternal mortality rate for black women is three times the rate... need to reverse that.

That includes $12 million for a child tax credit for low-income families with children under the age of three, $5 million to increase a home visit program for families, and $4.4 million for birth equity grants.